Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $144.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 512,991 shares of company stock worth $9,252,697. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.