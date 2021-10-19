Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 120.2% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

