PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.