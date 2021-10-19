East West Bancorp (EWBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

