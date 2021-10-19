Popular (BPOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Popular has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

