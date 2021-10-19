Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.50 Million

Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $507.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.79 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $447.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.