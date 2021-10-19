Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $182.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liquidia by 189.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

