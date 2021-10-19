Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $79.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $104.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of INCY opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a 1 year low of $64.08 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 5.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Incyte by 151.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

