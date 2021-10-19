Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EWCZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.44.

EWCZ opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

