FY2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issued By Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

