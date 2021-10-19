Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $675.00 at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $644.00.

NFLX stock opened at $637.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

