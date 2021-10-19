Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Decreases By 30.8%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Get British Land alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BTLCY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.