Comparing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Genfit alerts:

This table compares Genfit and Cardiff Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $8.86 million 19.11 -$115.63 million ($2.97) -1.25 Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 659.56 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -5.71

Cardiff Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genfit. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genfit and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genfit presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.38%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 313.29%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Genfit.

Volatility & Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Genfit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.