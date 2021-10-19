National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.27.

Shares of PKI opened at C$37.85 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 55.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 179.32%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

