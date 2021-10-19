Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 79,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

