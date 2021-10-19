Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,572,596 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £3.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

