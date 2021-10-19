KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as low as C$10.01. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 18,789 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KPT shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$100.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$339.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.70 million. Equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

