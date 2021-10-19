FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

