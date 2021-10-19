3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,255.73

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,255.73 ($16.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,321 ($17.26). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,306 ($17.06), with a volume of 611,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,303.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,255.73.

In related news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders have bought a total of 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 over the last ninety days.

3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

