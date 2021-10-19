Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHLS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.47.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.03. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.