Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331.54 ($69.66).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,002 ($65.35) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,740.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a market capitalization of £80.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.