Pharnext’s (PNEXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PNEXF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Pharnext has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.29.
Pharnext Company Profile
