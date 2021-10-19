Pharnext’s (PNEXF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNEXF stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Pharnext has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Pharnext Company Profile

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

