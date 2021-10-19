AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,699 ($113.65) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company has a market cap of £134.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,558.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

