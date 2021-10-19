Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $529.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.50 million and the highest is $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

