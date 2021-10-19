Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.