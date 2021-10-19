Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.
Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.