Independent Bank (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

