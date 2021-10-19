Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post sales of $600.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.20 million. Belden reported sales of $475.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 126.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. Belden has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.