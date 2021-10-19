Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

