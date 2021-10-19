Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graphic Packaging stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

