ArcBest (ARCB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

10/6/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

