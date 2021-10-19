Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.85 ($9.23).

Shares of SHA opened at €6.85 ($8.06) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.44. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

