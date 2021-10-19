Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IVR stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $935.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. Research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

