Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

DAI opened at €81.95 ($96.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.66. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €82.66 ($97.25).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

