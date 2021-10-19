Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 16834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $991.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

