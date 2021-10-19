Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $517.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,154 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $360,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 210,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

