Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $1,350.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANFGF. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,375.00.

Antofagasta stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

