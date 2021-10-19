Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arkema S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arkema in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $133.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

