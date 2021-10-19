Associated Banc (ASB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

