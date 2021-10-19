Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.