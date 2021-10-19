Union Pacific (UNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNP opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

