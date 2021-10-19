Critical Analysis: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BioAtla and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 135.12%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.27%. Given BioAtla’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 2,180.16 -$35.85 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 16.38 $71.14 million $0.63 71.75

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics 15.66% 5.31% 3.90%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

