Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.