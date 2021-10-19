Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $43.64 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $44.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

