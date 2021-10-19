Clariant AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clariant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Clariant stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Clariant has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

