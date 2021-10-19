Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equity Residential’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.