Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.20. Envela shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 111,362 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Envela alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.