Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.89

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.89 and traded as high as C$64.85. Altus Group shares last traded at C$64.60, with a volume of 46,371 shares changing hands.

AIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1623437 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

