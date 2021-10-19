The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

