The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.62.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
