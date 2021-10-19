OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFT. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA reduced their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,771,000 after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 1,722,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after buying an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,859,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 837,468 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCFT stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

