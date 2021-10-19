VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMware stock opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.32. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 1,944.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VMware by 314.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

